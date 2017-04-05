GeekWire: Photos showcase Amazon's new dog park

SLU dog parks (Photo: KING)

It’s a good day for the pups at Amazon.

The tech giant on Tuesday opened a new dog park adjacent to its Spheres, the unique orb-like glass structure being built on Amazon’s growing campus in downtown Seattle’s Denny Triangle area.

The park is open to the public, and will eventually also include a turf field later this summer as part of the Spheres’ public plaza. This is Amazon’s second dog park — the other is on a rooftop at the nearby Doppler building, which opened in late 2015.

Dogs are a big deal at Amazon. There are more than 2,000 of them registered at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, where reception desks are stocked with biscuits and some water fountains around campus are set at dog height. Amazon even has a special page on its website — “Meet the dogs of Amazon” — that profiles more than 30 pups.

