GeekWire: Photos reveal worst ‘parking' jobs for bike-share bicycles

You’d have to be completely oblivious to miss the thousands of neon-colored bike-share bicycles that hit the streets of Seattle this summer. But have you looked for the ones that are not on the actual street, as in up a tree, on top of a troll or under water?

The green, orange and yellow bikes from various companies are ending up in plenty of places that they’re not supposed to. It’s bound to happen when unlocked bikes are parked all over the city. While the wheel-locking mechanism prevents bicycles from LimeBike, Spin and Ofo from being ridden off, it doesn’t prevent them from being toppled over or picked up and tossed.

Images on Twitter and Instagram serve as daily documentation that, as folks like to say in the comments, this is why we can’t have nice things.

