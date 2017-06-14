GeekWire: Netherlands prince coming to Seattle to talk with tech giants

Prince Constantijn van Oranje of the Netherlands. (StartupDelta / Samsung Photo)

Microsoft and Amazon might be royalty, of sorts, when it comes to Seattle’s tech scene, but next week a real prince is coming to visit the city to discuss collaboration and innovation.

Prince Constantijn van Oranje of the Netherlands will lead a delegation to Seattle on June 21 and 22 to promote Dutch tech startups and accelerate the chance that those companies can connect with businesses in the Pacific Northwest.

The Prince is a special envoy for StartupDelta, an organization that promotes the Dutch startup scene, and he also is a member of the EU High-Level Group on Innovation advising the EU on how to generate breakthrough innovation.

