GeekWire: Microsoft worth more than Dallas

Getty images, Stephen rBashear (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2014 Getty Images)

The world’s largest tech companies are worth more than the gross domestic product (GDP) of most U.S. cities, according to new research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The report, titled “Occupy Silicon Valley,” compares the market caps of tech giants to the GDPs of the top U.S. cities. By that metric, Google and Apple are worth more than all U.S. cities except Los Angeles and New York (those with the largest economies).

Microsoft is outpaced by just L.A., New York, and Chicago. Amazon’s value is greater than the GDP of Washington, D.C. What’s more, the combined market cap of Google and Apple is larger than the combined market cap of Eurozone and Japanese financials, according to the report.

The stats reflect a trend of the nation’s wealth becoming increasingly concentrated in a handful of companies in tech hubs, like Seattle and Silicon Valley. This trend could have serious consequences, according to the analysts who prepared the report, particularly considering the current U.S. political climate.

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV