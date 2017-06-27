GeekWire: Microsoft to offer 4 weeks paid leave to care for sick family members

Image credit: Thinkstock

Microsoft is rolling out a new paid family leave benefit to employees around the world. The Family Caregiver Leave policy allows employees to take up to four weeks of paid leave to care for immediate family members, such as parents or children, with serious health conditions.

The new perk, announced today, reflects a broader trend in the tech world, where big companies are adding increasingly generous benefits to compete for coveted tech talent and respond to shifting societal expectations. Netflix, for example, offers unlimited paid leave for new parents for the first year after their child is born. Airbnb offers a $2,000 annual travel stipend for employees.

As of today, paid family leave is available for Microsoft employees in 22 countries. The company will roll out the benefit to employees everywhere over the next few months.

Read the full article on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV