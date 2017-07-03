GeekWire: Microsoft set to lay off thousands as part of reorganization

Thousands of layoffs are planned to hit Microsoft’s global workforce this week, part of a shakeup of the company’s sales organization, according to a report Sunday in TechCrunch.

As part of the layoffs, Microsoft plans to merge parts of its enterprise customer business with its small-and-medium-enterprise business unit, according to TechCrunch, citing a source with knowledge of the downsizing.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment, and we’ll update this post as we learn more.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Microsoft was planning a reorganization of its sales group in order to focus more intently on its growing cloud computing business. Bloomberg did not report on the number of potential layoffs, but noted that the changes were likely to be announced this week.

