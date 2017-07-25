GeekWire: Microsoft Paint will live on after outpouring of support

(Microsoft Illustration, GeekWire) (Photo: Picasa)

On Sunday, Microsoft put the apparently beloved drawing program Paint on a list of features to be removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, spawning odes to the 32-year-old program from media outlets around the world, including GeekWire.

But, according to Microsoft, it was all a big misunderstanding. In response to the attention the potential removal of Paint received, the company clarified that the popular feature will live on in the Windows Store.

“MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free,” wrote Megan Saunders, the General Manager of Windows Experiences and the company’s 3D for Everyone Initiative, in a blog post on Monday night.

