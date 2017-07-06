GeekWire: Microsoft confirms layoffs impacting thousands of positions globally

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on stage at Build 2017 in Seattle (Photo: Microsoft)

Microsoft confirmed a series of rumored job cuts Thursday, mostly in sales, as part of a big reorganization.

Microsoft didn’t give specifics numbers, but the company is cutting thousands of jobs. CNBC puts the number of job cuts at around 3,000, representing approximately 10 percent of Microsoft’s total salesforce. Microsoft said a significant majority of jobs expected to be eliminated are outside the U.S.

