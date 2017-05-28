GeekWire: LinkedIn co-founder leads $30M investment in Change.org, joined by Bill Gates

Reid Hoffman, executive chairman of LinkedIn, attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 6, 2016, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is leading a $30 million investment round in the social petition site Change.org, and he is joined by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Sam Altman, president of startup accelerator Y Combinator.

Change was founded in 2007, and Hoffman wrote in a post on LinkedIn that Change has close to 200 million users who have helped delivered 21,000 “victories,” instances of a government organization or business making a change due to a petition.

Hoffman wrote in the post that he is interested in growing the business, but the social mission is the most important factor in his investment. Hoffman said he will donate any increase in equity value to non-profit organizations.

