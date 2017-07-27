GeekWire: Jeff Bezos passes Bill Gates to become richest person in the world for the first time

Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos at times has pursued investments in growth over profit. (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images)

It’s Day One for Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person.

A surge in Amazon’s share price this morning, in advance of the company’s earnings report today, has pushed the Amazon CEO past his fellow Seattle-area billionaire Bill Gates with a net worth of more than $90 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Their positions could change depending on fluctuations in Amazon’s stock, but it’s the first time Bezos has held the designation of world’s richest person. Gates has been the world’s richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since 2013.

