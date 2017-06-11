GeekWire: In first temporary exhibition, Gates Foundation fights gender inequality

Women enrolled in Women for Women International’s programs in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Photograph by Les Stone, courtesy Gates Foundation.) (Photo: KING)

If you're reading this story on the KING 5 app, click here.

Edna Adan Ismail wanted to prevent women from dying during childbirth in her home country of Somaliland. It’s not easy for women in her region to get a higher education, but as one of the first women to get a scholarship to study in Britain, she was able to do that plus much more.

She returned as a midwife and set up a school to teach other young women her skills, and even opened the Edna Adan Maternity Hospital.

This is just one of the stories the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is featuring in a new exhibit called Women Hold Up Half the Sky, which opened to the public for the first time Thursday at the Gates Foundation Visitor Center at the Gates Foundation headquarters across from Seattle Center.

Get a sneak preview of the exhibit in our video below:

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV