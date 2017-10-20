Geekwire: Here's the winter plan for the neon shared bikes scattered across the city

Seattle bike shares are determined to brave the wet winter. (GeekWire Photos / Kurt Schlosser)

After a remarkably dry summer, Seattle is finally bracing for the long months of wet weather ahead. The series of storms passing through herald the season of Netflix binges, pho, and indoor recreation. Seattleites are collectively heading inside and hunkering down — but there are a few stubborn holdouts that refuse to join in the hibernation: Spin, LimeBike, and Ofo.

The three dockless bike sharing services that hit Seattle streets at the beginning of summer don’t have plans to reduce their fleets during the wetter months ahead.

Both Spin and LimeBike told GeekWire they aren’t planning to remove any bicycles during winter aside from regular maintenance needs. Ofo also plans to keep its bikes on the streets, though the company does monitor usage and adjust accordingly.

