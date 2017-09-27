Geekwire: Here are the world's most innovative universities in 2017

Political, business, and education leaders from Washington and China gathered earlier this month to celebrate the launch of the Global Innovation Exchange in Bellevue, Wash. (GeekWire photo / Taylor Soper)

The University of Washington was the top ranked American public university among the top 10 in Reuters’ annual list of the world’s most innovative universities.

For the third-straight year, Reuters ranked the top 100 most innovative universities based on 10 different metrics, including academic papers on research, patent filings and a university’s ability to transform its development and discoveries into real-world commercial impact. Reuters notes that the list “identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.”

The UW, which ranked No. 4 in Reuters’ inaugural list two years ago and No. 5 last year, fell to No. 7.

