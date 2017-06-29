GeekWire: Future of NFL safety may be inside helmet production facility in Seattle

Vicis VP of Operations Bill Sutter and CEO Dave Marver inside the company’s production facility in Seattle. (GeekWire photo/Kevin Lisota) (Photo: Kevin Lisota, KING)

The Fisherman’s Terminal in Seattle might be the last place you’d expect to find a company that is aiming to keep NFL players safer on the field.

But nestled in between the fishing vessels and seafood wholesalers is where Seattle startup Vicis is making hundreds of high-tech football helmets that will be worn by NFL and NCAA players this upcoming season.

GeekWire toured the recently-opened 3,000 square-foot production facility that is pumping out hundreds of Vicis’ ZERO1 helmets which are designed to mitigate the forces thought to cause concussions.

