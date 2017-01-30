GeekWire: Fred Hutch researchers find possible treatment for Rett Syndrome

Fred Hutch Photo/ Robert Hood

Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center are on the move to find a cure for Rett Syndrome, a common neurological developmental disorder that has been classified as an extreme form of autism.

What makes this form of autism particularly unusual is it almost only shows up in girls, as the disorder is a direct attack on the X chromosome. Females carry two X chromosomes, and when Rett syndrome is enacted, a mutation of the MeCP2 occurs on the strand of DNA.

In efforts to find a cure for this disease, researchers such as Antonio Bedalov have made great strides in discovering a possible treatment. "What we are trying to do here is to reactivate the silenced copy of the MeCP2 gene," said Bedalov. By reactivating the silenced copy of MeCP2, Bedalov believes that the effects of the mutated gene can be limited, or even reversed.

