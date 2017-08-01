GeekWire: Explore Mars like an astronaut through VR

The Mars 2030 virtual reality experience launched Monday and is available for download. (Photo: Fusion Media Group)

Mars 2030, a virtual reality experience that simulates living and working on the Red Planet, launched today for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Steam PC.

The 3-D game has yet to be released for PlayStation VR, but can be downloaded on the other three platforms for $14.99. Schools and museums can get a complimentary version of the software.

The creators of Mars 2030 at Fusion Media Group connected with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Johnson Space Center and Langley Research Center as well as MIT’s AeroAstro Lab to model habitats after real mission concepts and create an accurate 15-square-mile stretch of the Martian landscape.

