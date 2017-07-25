KING
GeekWire: Ex-Amazon, Microsoft employees to launch digital assistant ‘Roxy' for businesses

Nat Levy, GeekWire , KING 4:17 AM. PDT July 25, 2017

As veterans of Amazon and Microsoft, the co-founders of Seattle startup Roxy saw exactly what voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana can do, and what they still can’t.

About two years after a chance meeting at the University of Washington, the co-founders of the company are looking to fill that skills gap, starting with their first product: a voice-activated touch screen device aimed at businesses rather than consumers. The company is starting with hotels, and the device lets hotel guests ask for a service, for example “order room service.” It then relays the message to the front desk without anyone having to make a phone call.

Roxy recently landed a $1.1 million seed funding round led by Betaworks, a New York City startup studio, and Chinese investment firm Genesis Capital. The company started off as Cue and later re-branded as Roxy.


