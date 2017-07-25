GeekWire: Ex-Amazon, Microsoft employees to launch digital assistant ‘Roxy' for businesses

The Roxy smart speaker device that is coming to several Seattle area hotels. (Roxy Photo)

As veterans of Amazon and Microsoft, the co-founders of Seattle startup Roxy saw exactly what voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana can do, and what they still can’t.

About two years after a chance meeting at the University of Washington, the co-founders of the company are looking to fill that skills gap, starting with their first product: a voice-activated touch screen device aimed at businesses rather than consumers. The company is starting with hotels, and the device lets hotel guests ask for a service, for example “order room service.” It then relays the message to the front desk without anyone having to make a phone call.

Roxy recently landed a $1.1 million seed funding round led by Betaworks, a New York City startup studio, and Chinese investment firm Genesis Capital. The company started off as Cue and later re-branded as Roxy.



