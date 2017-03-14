KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

GeekWire: Co-working space for women launching in Seattle

KING 6:36 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

Two women are launching a co-working space in Seattle with a vision that women won’t feel excluded from the business world because of their gender.

The Riveter is planning a soft launch in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in mid-April and will officially open its doors May 1.

The space will offer nine offices with room for 120 collaborative desks, a fitness studio, meditation room, retail space, and other amenities.

Read the full article on GeekWire.com.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories