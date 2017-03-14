GeekWire: Co-working space for women launching in Seattle

Two women are launching a co-working space in Seattle with a vision that women won’t feel excluded from the business world because of their gender.
The Riveter is planning a soft launch in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in mid-April and will officially open its doors May 1.
The space will offer nine offices with room for 120 collaborative desks, a fitness studio, meditation room, retail space, and other amenities.
