GeekWire: Co-working space for women launching in Seattle

The Riveter co-working space for women will have a soft launch in mid-April. Photo: Ryan Takeo / KING. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, KING)

Two women are launching a co-working space in Seattle with a vision that women won’t feel excluded from the business world because of their gender.

The Riveter is planning a soft launch in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in mid-April and will officially open its doors May 1.

The space will offer nine offices with room for 120 collaborative desks, a fitness studio, meditation room, retail space, and other amenities.

Read the full article on GeekWire.com.

Copyright 2017 KING