GeekWire: Climate change could increase North vs. South economic inequality, study says

While other counties may face economic downturn due to climate change, the Pacific Northwest may benefit. (Photo courtesy of Hsiang, Kopp, Jina, Rising, et al)

America’s economic inequality could widen if global temperatures rise due to climate change, but there’s a silver lining for the Pacific Northwest: It would fall on the favorable end of the spectrum.

At least that’s the assessment in a study published this week in the journal Science. The University of Washington’s resident expert on weather and climate, atmospheric scientist Cliff Mass, says the picture isn’t that clear-cut.

The main theme of the Science study is that as the climate changes, the economic impact won’t be the same across the U.S.

Southern states and the lower Midwest are expected to feel a higher negative impact, while there could be a positive impact on northern regions such as the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes and New England.

Read the rest of the story on GeekWire.

© 2017 KING-TV