GeekWire: BMW's ReachNow cars get stuck on Washington State Ferries

BMW launched its car sharing service, Reach Now, in Seattle Friday. (Photo: KING)

Be careful the next time you take a BMW ReachNow vehicle on a ferry. GeekWire has learned of multiple recent incidents with BMW ReachNow vehicles — part of the automaker’s car-sharing program in Seattle — getting stuck on Washington State Ferries, including two from this holiday weekend.

One knowledgeable source said a ReachNow customer was forced to spend four hours on the Whidbey Island ferry this weekend because his vehicle’s wheels were locked, making the vehicle immovable unless dragged. The state ferry system won’t let passengers abandon a car on the ferry because of security concerns.

Here’s a response from ReachNow to GeekWire today:

We believe that the issue is related to a security feature built into the vehicles that kicks in when the car is moving but the engine is turned off and the doors are closed. We are working to quickly address the cause in order to determine a fix. For any ReachNow members that were impacted, we are reaching out to determine the best way to make sure they get to their final destinations safely.

We’ve also contacted the Washington State Department of Transportation and will update this post when we hear back.

