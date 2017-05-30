GeekWire: Big demand, little supply: Seattle's hot housing market gets hotter with highest price gai

(Photo: GeekWire / Kurt Schlosser)

Hopeful home buyers in the Seattle area are up against the toughest purchasing prospects in the country as the market again posted leading price gains while diminished inventory has made the competition fierce.

Multiple reports Tuesday morning showcase just what buyers are up against as they look to purchase something — anything — that comes up for sale in Seattle. The Seattle Times cited the monthly Case-Shiller home price index, which showed a 12.3-percent year-over-year increase for single family home prices in the metro area in March. It’s the fastest growth in more than three years and easily outdistances increases in Portland (9.2 percent), Dallas (8.6 percent), Denver (8.4 percent) and Boston (7.7 percent).

Seattle also more than doubles the national average for price gains, which are at 5.8 percent.

