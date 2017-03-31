GeekWire: Bezos donates $35M to Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center announced today that it has received a $35 million gift from the Bezos family, the largest single donation in the center’s 41 years of operation.
The center called the donation a “transformative investment” that will go toward funding essential research to develop new cures and treatments for a wide spectrum of cancers.
Philanthropists Jackie and Mike Bezos, parents of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, have been quiet supporters of the Fred Hutch for years, previously donating about $30 million to the center.
