GeekWire: Bezos donates $35M to Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the media company's new location January 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center announced today that it has received a $35 million gift from the Bezos family, the largest single donation in the center’s 41 years of operation.

The center called the donation a “transformative investment” that will go toward funding essential research to develop new cures and treatments for a wide spectrum of cancers.

Philanthropists Jackie and Mike Bezos, parents of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, have been quiet supporters of the Fred Hutch for years, previously donating about $30 million to the center.

