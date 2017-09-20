GeekWire: Amazon working on Alexa smart glasses with bone-induction audio

An image from Amazon’s earlier augmented reality glasses patent application.

Amazon will put Alexa into a new pair of smart glasses, allowing users to summon and interact with the virtual assistant at any time, according to a report overnight by the Financial Times, citing anonymous people familiar with the company’s plans.

The device is designed to look like regular glasses, connecting wirelessly to a smartphone and delivering audio via bone induction to eliminate the need for earbuds or headphones, the report says. Amazon could launch the product by the end of the year, according to the newspaper.

With the new smart glasses, Amazon could be learning lessons from Google Glass, the search giant’s ill-fated foray into smart glasses. Babak Parviz, founder of Google Glass and affiliate professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, has worked at Amazon as a vice president for the past three years.

Read more at GeekWire

© 2017 KING-TV