GeekWire: Amazon Web Services hires Java inventor James Gosling

James Gosling, inventor of the Java programming language. (Photo: KING)

James Gosling, until today Chief Software Architect at Liquid Robotics, announced Monday on Facebook that he’s “starting a new Adventure” with the cloud computing juggernaut as a Distinguished Engineer. He didn’t go into detail about the role he’ll be playing at AWS, and neither did a company representative who confirmed Gosling was joining the company.

Gosling wrote Java, one of the most widely used programming languages in the history of computing, while at Sun Microsystems in the early 1990s. After leaving Sun following its acquisition by Oracle, Gosling did a short stint at Google before settling in for almost six years at Liquid Robotics, which is working on an autonomous boat called the Wave Glider.

He likely ruffled a few feathers in Seattle last year after speaking out about fears of cloud vendor lock-in.

