GeekWire: Amazon to build second HQ outside of Seattle

Amazon plans to build a second headquarters in a North American city to be determined, saying the new $5 billion campus will be a “full equal” to the company’s existing operations in its longtime home of Seattle, accommodating up to 50,000 high-paying jobs.

The company just announced the plan for what it’s calling “HQ2” inviting states and local governments to pitch the company on bringing the new headquarters to their community.

“Amazon HQ2 will be a complete headquarters for Amazon – not a satellite office,” the company says in a news release. “Amazon expects to hire new teams and executives in HQ2, and will also let existing senior leaders across the company decide whether to locate their teams in HQ1, HQ2 or both. The company expects that employees who are currently working in HQ1 can choose to continue working there, or they could have an opportunity to move if they would prefer to be located in HQ2.”

