GeekWire: Amazon launching home improvement show using YouTube stars to sell stuff

YouTube star Teni Panosian will be featured in an upcoming episode of Amazon’s ‘Overhaul.’ This image features a DIY project from one of her videos from May. (via YouTube, GeekWire)

Would you buy a couch because your favorite YouTube star recommended it? Amazon is betting your answer is yes.

The Seattle tech giant is co-producing a new home improvement series with female-focused online video maker Kin Community, according to a report from Business Insider. The first season of “Overhaul” will have six-episodes featuring makeovers of the homes of YouTube stars and social media influencers. The videos are intended to entertain, while also making it easy for viewers to buy the featured products on Amazon.

“Overhaul” debuts in September in a special hub on Amazon.com, according to Business Insider. The first two episodes will feature YouTube baking star Rosanna Pansino and beauty blogger Teni Panosian.

