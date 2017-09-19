GeekWire: Amazon glitch sent baby registry notification to wrong customers

Amazon sent wrong notifications about baby registries.

GeekWire was among a bundle of confused Amazon customers to receive notifications about their baby registry. But GeekWire is definitely not pregnant.

Amazon emailed the following statement: “A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert email earlier today. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The company said “we are notifying affected customers.” So if you received an errant baby registry notice, rest assured: An email, not a gift, is on its way.

© 2017 KING-TV