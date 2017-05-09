Geekwire: Amazon designer creates Spheres dress celebrating Seattle structure

Sheridan Martin in front of Amazon’s Spheres wearing her Spheres dress. (Instagram Photo: @sheridanzig)

Remember when Seattle fashion stereotypes used to be defined by fleece, or sandals with socks? Amazon really is changing everything.

Artist and designer Sheridan Martin has created a dress that celebrates The Spheres, the glass greenhouse structures that are currently being built north of downtown Seattle. Her Instagram posts showing the creation and modeling of the dress were called out on Monday morning by The Evergrey.

Sheridan, who works as a design technologist at Amazon, made her fashion statement as part of an employee contest soliciting the best images of The Spheres.

