Unattended garbage truck crashes into Gig Harbor Panera Bread

An unattended garbage truck crashed into a Panera Bread restaurant in Gig Harbor Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of several businesses due to a possible gas leak.

Gig Harbor Police tweeted the unattended truck rolled backward several hundred feet, hit an empty car and then crashed into the building.

Gig Harbor Police says no one was injured. Photos from the scene they tweeted showed a damaged blue four-door sedan.





© 2017 KING-TV