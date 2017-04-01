Future Gonzaga player excited by Bulldogs' NCAA journey

Credit: Kispert family

Corey Kispert has followed Gonzaga’s NCAA journey closely this year. In a few months, the six-foot-seven-inch senior from King’s High School in Shoreline will take off for Spokane where he’ll play basketball for the Bulldogs.

Corey attracted the attention of some of the best college basketball programs in the country, but narrowed his decision down to Virginia, Notre Dame and Gonzaga.

Ultimately, he knew he wanted to be a Zag.

“I think it’s just cool to be part of the family that they represent,” Corey said. “They’re just super consistent, super solid. No one cares who scores. No one cares who gets the glory. It’s just a team thing, and that just really attracted me there, as well.”

It has been incredibly exciting for the senior to watch his future university get to the Final Four.

“I told everyone this is the year, I said, if they are going to do it, this is the year,” Cory said. “Even if he doesn’t want to say it, it’s a monkey off Coach Few’s back, and to finally get that notch on the belt, I’m really excited to be a part of it next year and hopefully we can do just as good or better.”

Corey’s mom Deri talked about the extensive recruiting process, but in the end, she said Gonzaga was a perfect match.

“We just think it’s a great fit on every level. Like the coaches, the kids, the school, the culture, the style of play, all of it,” Deri said.

“It’s funny. I’m walking around school and teachers are coming out of the woodwork -- like closet Gonzaga fans that I had no idea about. And there’s a big following here in Seattle,” Corey said. “It’ll be super cool to play on that national stage, playing for so many people. Going to King’s and playing for a small school, I haven’t really gotten that chance in my entire life to play in front of that many people -- for a whole city really -- but it’s going to be a lot of fun. And I think I’m ready.”

