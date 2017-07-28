Fundraiser planned for scholarship in honor of shooting victim Anna Bui

With the anniversary of her death now upon them, Anna Bui's family is hoping to draw attention to how she lived rather than how she died.(Photo: KING)

Sunday marks one year since a shooting at a home in Mukilteo took three young lives and devastated that tight-knit community.

Jordan Ebner, Jake Long, and Anna Bui were just 19 years old.

With the anniversary of her death now upon them, Anna Bui's family is hoping to draw attention to how she lived rather than how she died.

That's what the Anna Bui World of Hope Fundraiser is all about.

"We can really do something positive rather than focusing on something really tragic. And that's who Anna was. That's who she was as a person. She was very positive," said Anna's sister, Anny Bui.

Not long after her death, the family got the idea to create a scholarship in Anna's honor.

They chose to focus on two of the things that enriched her life the most: the nursing degree she'd been pursuing at UW Bothell and the trip to Europe during which Anna discovered a love of travel.

The study abroad scholarship will help UW Bothell students who share the same adventurous spirit as Anna, by providing financial support to off-set the cost of a study abroad or other global experiences.

"Not a lot of people get to see the world from a different view. Once you travel, you learn what the culture is like, and how people act outside of where you live," said Anna's brother, David Bui.

The Bui family felt that giving other students that opportunity would serve as a fitting tribute to Anna.

David and Anny have spent months working to plan a fundraiser for the scholarship. The special event is now planned for Thursday, August 3. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo.

The event will include food, beverages, an auction, and a short program designed to celebrate the life of Anna Bui. Tickets are $40, and can be purchased here. You can also make an online donation to the scholarship.

"Being able to start this scholarship and having this event, I think it's the best gift anyone can receive," said Anny. "And I think Anna would be really proud if she was here today. Or if she's seeing and looking down on us, she'd be really proud that we're going on and continuing."

The gunman who killed Anna Bui, Jake Long, and Jordan Ebner is now serving life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Will Kramer, who was also shot but survived, has recovered from his injuries and is attending the University of Washington.

To mark the anniversary of the shootings on Sunday, the Mukilteo community will hold a 'Mukilteo Strong' community picnic in honor of Jake Long, Jordan Ebner, and Anna Bui. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lighthouse Park in Mukilteo.

