Friday Harbor estate on the market—and you'll never guess who owns it

Photo: Realogics Sothebys International and Planomatic (Photo: Custom)

A giant estate in Friday Harbor is on the market—but it's not just a typical estate. It's actually rock star Steve Miller's.



"This is a very special property," the realtor, Mary Norris, said Friday. "It's a pleasure to show a home like this."



It's on the market for $14.8 million.

The nearly 39-acre property features a giant, modern house that is just over 11,600 square feet, according to the real estate listing. A deep water dock that cost about $1 million, and a manicured pasture, are just two of the features on the beach access property.

"It's the most important dock in the San Juan Islands," Norris said. "It couldn't be built today."

Norris said the home could live "off the grid" for a year because of highly technological water and power systems built into the home. One system has the ability to purify rainwater if no other water source is available.



Tours were held at the home Thursday. Norris said nearly 60 people from Seattle and as far as California came to visit the home. The event included a special performance from Robbie Christmas.

Out-of-state buyers are most interested in Washington's lack of a state income tax, Norris said.

She said Friday Harbor and the San Juan Islands are easy to access by ferry and by sea plane. The proximity to Seattle also stands out to her.



So far, several people have looked—but it's still on the market. "It only takes one," Norris said.

