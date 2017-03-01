Starbucks new macchiatos

Spring is on its way - with two new Starbucks macchiatos. To celebrate the upcoming season, macchiatos are buy one, get one free this weekend.

The new macchiatos represent the unpredicatable weather this time of year. The Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato is a hot beverage for gloomy days, and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato is more of a sunny-day drink.

Buy a new macchiato in any size, hot or iced, and get one of equal or lesser value for free starting March 2 and ending March 6 between 2 and 5 p.m.

(© 2017 KPNX)