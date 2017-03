Daroga State Park in Washington state. (Photo: Washington State Parks)

Happy birthday, Washington State Parks!

The park system turns 104 on Sunday, and as a present, you can enjoy the parks for free!

Sunday is one of just 12 days you can go to the parks for free; you usually need a Discover Pass.

There are only nine free days left for the year, so take advantage!

Find more information on Washington State Parks website.



