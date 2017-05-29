Free coffee program helps fuel summer road trips, keeps drivers alert

More than three dozen WSDOT sites offer free coffee for travelers. (Photo: KING)

Drowsy driving causes thousands of crashes each year as people drift off while heading home from a long road trip.

In Washington state, teams of volunteers are helping perk up the holiday rush with a hot cup of coffee. It's a community service with benefits well beyond the interstate.

Need a little pick-me-up? Plug the Smokey Point rest area into your GPS and pay a visit to Jane Earp.

“We have coffee, tea, hot chocolate, hot cider, and right now we're having homemade root beer, so I've got you covered,” she said Monday.

Earp is one of the volunteers helping fuel the summer travel rush along Interstate 5. You can find this free coffee service at more than three dozen WSDOT sites.

The state provides the space, and volunteers like Earp, who represent various non-profits, bring the beans and a lot more.

“We bake pie, we make zucchini bread, we make cookies, we do the different cakes,” said Earp, who represents the Granite Falls Senior Center.

They even have treats for dogs. Drivers don't have to return the favor with a cash donation to the non-profit groups, but many do.

“All of our donations go toward our bills and our building fund, because we're adding on new carpeting at the moment. We're improving our building all the time, because it is owned by the seniors,” Earp said.

Over on the southbound side, Harvest Vision Ministries perked up drivers on their way to Seattle. Proceeds help fund ministry outreach trips to Mexico and Africa.

“They're helping us more than we are helping them, definitely,” said volunteer Joanna Hunt, as she poured another cup of coffee.

Here are the most popular volunteer coffee sites, as identified by WSDOT:

I-5, north of Fife:

#1: Seatac (NB)

I-5, north of Everett:

#2: Smokey Point (SB)

#3: Smokey Point (NB)

I-5, south of Olympia:

#4: Scatter Creek (NB)

#5: Maytown (SB)

US 2, west of Leavenworth:

#6: Nason Creek

I-5, north of Castle Rock:

#7: Toutle River (SB)

#8: Toutle River (NB)

I-5, north of Vancouver:

#9: Gee Creek (SB)

I-90, west of Ellensburg:

#10: Indian John Hill (EB)

#11: Indian John Hill (WB)

I-90, west of Spokane:}

#12: Sprague Lake (EB)

#13: Sprague Lake (WB)

© 2017 KING-TV