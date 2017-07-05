Fourth of July keeps fire crews busy in Western Washington

(Photo: Shannon Abbott)

It was a busy Fourth of July for firefighters all over Western Washington as several fires erupted overnight.

The largest fires happened in Seattle, Bonney Lake, and Oakville.

In Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood:

Authorities believe fireworks may have caused this fire near 24th Avenue West in Magnolia.

Trees and brush in front of a residential home caught fire first. Luckily, firefighters were able to stop the flames from reaching the home.

No one was hurt.

In Bonney Lake:

There were several fires in the Bonney Lake area overnight. Most of them were contained to a small area, like this one on 75th Street.

Firefighters, again, believe some of the fires may have been sparked by fireworks.

In Oakville:

A large fire broke out on the 100 block of East Pine Street.

Witnesses reported seeing two structures on fire.

Grays Harbor Fire District requested assistance from other fire departments, and State Route 12 is currently closed down in the area due to the fire.

Grays Harbor Fire is expected to release more details.

Other notable fires

Federal Way:

In Federal Way, a fire ripped through a junkyard on Military Road early Wednesday morning.

SKFR at a junk yard fire 37400 Military Rd. Defensive fire operations. Military Rd is closed pic.twitter.com/cTxCN4ZI4O — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) July 5, 2017

Firefighters responded the the fire around 1:30 a.m. and say the building on the property is pretty close to a total loss. The fire also caused damage to a couple of cars.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

In Skyway:

Fireworks destroyed an SUV in the Skyway area.

The King County sheriff's office says a 14-year-old boy took his mom's SUV and went with friends to buy fireworks.

The friends were shooting roman candles at each other on South 122nd Street when one of the fireworks landed in the parked vehicle and caught fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

In Renton:

A garage and house caught fire in Renton during two separate incidents.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Renton Fire crews arrived at the 16100 block of Southeast 171st Place in Fairwood after responding to roof one fire at a residential house.

Fire crews say the fire appears to have started in a room and then extended to the roof.

Fire in Fairwood appears to have been a room fire that extended to the roof. Fire has been knocked down. Crews searching for occupants. — Renton Fire PIO (@RentonFirePIO) July 5, 2017

Crews found no occupants inside the home.

The second fire happened on Southeast 168th Street.

Official cause of the house fire on SE 168th St was fireworks. Please remember to soak used fireworks and store away from any combustibles. https://t.co/HmxuFxunZr — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) July 5, 2017

All occupants of th homes are out and safe. No injuries. KCSO is investigating the cause of the fire. — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) July 5, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV