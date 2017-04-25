Four children in Seattle apartment where man is barricaded

Seattle Police say four children are inside an apartment where a man has barricaded himself Tuesday morning.
Officers have surrounded the unit on 33rd Avenue off Rainier Avenue.
Police say this started as a domestic violence call. The man inside is suspected of punching a woman.
Police on scene say there are no known weapons in the house, but they have evacuated neighbors as a precaution.
