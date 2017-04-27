Recalled Foster Farms frozen chicken patties sold in Washington

Foster Farms is recalling some of their frozen breaded chicken patties after pieces of plastic were found in the product. (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Foster Farms is recalling 131,880 pounds of frozen breaded chicken breast patties because the products may contain pieces of plastic. The recalled products were sold in five states, including Washington and Alaska.

The frozen, ready-to-eat breaded chicken breast patties were produced on February 15, 2017. The specific product recalled are 5-lb. bags containing 20 pieces of “FOSTER FARMS Chicken Patties BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with the "Best By" date of 02/15/18.

CLICK HERE to view labels of the recalled items. (PDF)

The products bear the establishment number “P-33901” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These frozen chicken products were sold and shipped to distribution centers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah, and Washington.

The issue was discovered when Foster Farms received complaints from customers who found pieces of clear, soft plastic from the packaging materials inside the chicken patties. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses due to consumption of the contaminated chicken patties.

Customers are urged not to eat the patties and instead throw the products away or return them to where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the USDA Consumer Affairs at 800-338-8051.

© 2017 KING-TV