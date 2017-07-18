Former volunteer firefighter rescues family from burning home

Photo Courtesy: Breaking Skagit

A Skagit County community who is already reeling from a weekend fire that killed two children, endured another fire Monday, but thanks to a former volunteer firefighter, the outcome was very different.

John Griffith was driving with his girlfriend in Burlington when they saw a house on fire off of East Victoria Avenue.

"The whole front of the house was up in flames," said Griffith. "The family was in the back yard, but couldn't get to the front."

A wall of fire was in their path.

Noticing the flames were heavier on one side of the house, he ran to another side where only a fence blocked two women and a little boy.

"I kicked the fence down so they could get through," he said.

"He's a hero," says local teacher Ally Dahl. Her voice was full of emotion as she talked about the two school-aged children who died over the weekend and the boy Griffith helped save.

"I have three kids. That's what I thought about," Griffith said.

Burlington Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

