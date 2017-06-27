Former vice president visits Bellevue climate conference

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tacoma starts temporary homeless shelter
-
Partial state shutdown could have devastating effects for families requiring child care
-
How a government shutdown would impact local agencies
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Reducing gun crime in Kent
-
Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time
-
SCOTUS to hear travel ban, local attorneys respond
-
Burien educates residents about fireworks ban
-
Man attacked near Chambers Bay golf course
-
Air Force member to march in Pride Parade
More Stories
-
Chief O'Toole under fire for not attending shooting…Jun 27, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Legislative leaders say they are closing in on budget dealJun 27, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
Regence leaving Western WA individual market in 2018Jun 27, 2017, 4:55 p.m.