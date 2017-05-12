Former US Attorney Jenny Durkan joins Seattle mayor's race

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan announces her candidacy for mayor of Seattle, May 12, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan joined the crowded race for Seattle mayor Friday morning.

More than a dozen people have announced their candidacy to succeed Ed Murray, who is not running for a second term while he faces a legal battle over allegations he sexually abused teens in the 1980s.

Durkan is the former U.S. Attorney for Western Washington who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009. During her term, she helped lead the federal efforts to reform the Seattle Police Department by suing the city after numerous civil rights complaints. That led to the current consent decree.

Durkan was believed to be the first openly gay U.S. Attorney at that time and also gained a reputation as being tough on cybercrime. She stepped down in 2014 and has been working in private practice since.

She had previously been a significant Democratic booster and is the daughter of Martin Durkan, who was a powerful, longtime state lawmaker.

The filing deadline for candidates is May 19, and the first big test is the August primary.

