Former Seahawks RB Ahman Green charged with pushing, striking daughter

Ahman Green (Photo: Courtesy of Brown County Jail)

Former Seahawks and Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was charged Monday in Brown County Circuit Court with felony child abuse for striking his daughter.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Brown County Court Commissioner Jane Sequin ordered his release on a $2,500 signature bond after ordering he have no contact with his daughter, 15, and others who might have witnessed the incident Sunday night at Green's Ledgeview home.

A felony charge of child abuse-intentionally causing bodily harm carries a possible six-year prison sentence. The misdemeanor charge involves a possible 90-day jail sentence.

Green's next court appearance was set for July 11, to give him time to hire a lawyer. He appeared in court Monday via teleconference from the Brown County Jail while being represented by a public defender, Lee Schuchart, who called the incident "a constitutional issue" involving "parental rights."

Green was arrested at his home about 11:30 p.m. Sunday after he pushed his daughter and struck her in the head, a criminal complaint says. The daughter had run to a neighbor's house for help after the altercation, the complaint says. The daughter told the investigating deputy that the incident had been "going on all day and it's about doing dishes," the complaint says.

The daughter told police Green pays her an allowance when she comes and stays for extended visitation periods, and that he expects her to do chores to earn that allowance, but that she didn't want to do it, the complaint says.

Green's wife, who is not the girl's mother, told a deputy the girl "is always trying to pull stuff like this" and that she had been talking earlier how she was going to call police to get Green in trouble, the complaint says.

Green admitted to an officer he may have thrown the girl to the ground, tearing her shirt, and that he slapped her head and may have hit her glasses, causing an injury to her eye, the complaint says.

Green, 40, is the Packers’ all-time leading rusher and a four-time Pro Bowl pick.

He started with the Seattle Seahawks in 1998, joined the Packers in 2000, went to Texas as a free agent and then returned to the Packers for a season in 2009.

He was inducted in the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014.

