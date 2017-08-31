Former Seahawk Jordan Babineaux's mom rescued by boat in hurricane-affected hometown

Former Seahawk Jordan Babineaux said his mother was rescued on Thursday in his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas, hit heavily by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Jordan Babineaux Instagram)

Former Seattle Seahawk and TV personality Jordan Babineaux says his mother was rescued Thursday by boat in Port Arthur, Texas, another area hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

"Thank you for all the phone calls, emails, txt messages & birthday shoutouts ... But I can't help but think about my mom and family affected by the hurricane, rescued today by boat. Greatest gift anyone can give is donating to the Hurricane Harvey Restoration Emergency Fund," Babineaux wrote in an Instagram post.

Jordan and his brother Jonathan Babineaux, who currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons, have started the Hurricane Harvey Restoration Emergency Fund. Their goal is to raise $100,000 to help their hometown of Port Arthur and nearby The Golden Triangle.

"My hometown of Port Arthur, Texas is in desperate need right now. We, with others, were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. We've been thru hurricanes before, but never have I seen this type of devastation. My desire to raise funding in support of my family, friends, and community is my call of duty. 100% of everything generated from this campaign will go directly to the people, and I will hand deliver it myself. The need is immediate, but we are weeks, months, possibly years away from rebuilding the structures of buildings, but most importantly, the lives of our fellow Americans. Please join me in this effort to have an impact, greater than me, to help restore this unforeseen tragedy that has affected us all."

To learn more information or make a donation, go to the Port Arthur's Hurricane Harvey Restoration Emergency Fund site on YouCaring.

