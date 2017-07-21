Former Orcas Island bookkeeper gets prison for embezzling $750K

Pile of Money (Photo: AP)

A former Orcas Island bookkeeper will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges for embezzling more than $750,000 from a former NASA astronaut and his wife.



The Justice Department says Sarah Coffelt was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle Thursday to prison and three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $788,886.



She pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Court documents say retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Anders and his wife, Valerie, hired Coffelt in 2003 to keep records of their two family businesses.



Under the plea agreement, Coffelt admitted she stole from her employers to cover the costs associated with her own business, an arts and crafts store in Eastsound. She also used the couple's money to pay for family trips and her mortgage.

© 2017 KING-TV