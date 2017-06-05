Former NWCN executive producer Dick Splitstone dies

Dick Splitstone

Dick Splitstone, a former Northwest Cable News executive producer who helped lead and mold young journalists, passed away Sunday after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 64.

Splitstone spent 40 years in broadcast news and was one of the leaders of the NWCN team since 1999. He was known for his calm and professional leadership. Splitstone dedicated his life to mentoring and teaching these young journalists how to write, edit, direct and produce award-winning stories.

Splitstone was also an Executive Committee member of National Academy of Television Arts and gave hours of his time to the organization.

Just before his passing, Splitstone got to experience the honor of being inducted into the NATAS Silver Circle last Friday. The Silver Circle honors media professionals who have worked in the industry for at least 25 years and who have made significant contributions to the Northwest chapter of NATAS.

