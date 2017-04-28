Jimmie Goodson, a former nurse from Tacoma, said he was a few cars behind Mary Sabetto, the woman who was injured when a giant cottonwood tree fell on her car when she was driving down I-5.

“My flight was delayed from Boise to Seattle. I landed 20 minutes later than I was supposed to. I was six cars behind and watched the tree fall on the red compact car,” said Goodson.

Goodson said he jumped into action.

“My instinct as a nurse popped in and so I just jumped out.”

According to WSDOT, there were about 20 people on scene to help before first responders arrived. Goodson said he was one of the good Samaritans.

“Her head was bent over and the roof was stuck on her head. She was blue and foaming at the mouth. I knew we had to get her out,” he recalled.

Goodson said with the assistance of others, they got her out of the car and he took out a piece of chewing gum out of her mouth.

“Everyone was in the right place at the right time to help."

