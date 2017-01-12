Former Microsoft workers who reviewed child porn sue company for PTSD

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ramos, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Two former Microsoft workers are suing the company, saying they suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after their jobs required them to view child pornography and other graphic material.

The Seattle Times reports Henry Soto and Greg Blauert worked on teams that had to review items flagged for removal. That included child porn, depictions of killings, and bestiality, among other images and videos.

The men claim they were not given proper mental-health support. They are reportedly seeking compensation for their health problems and lost wages, along with assurances that Microsoft will create greater safeguards.

A Microsoft spokesperson reportedly disagreed with the claims. She says the company provides mandatory meetings between these types of employees and a psychologist, along with group meetings, and training. She also says the company has technology in place to make images less graphic.

