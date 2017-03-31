Former Zag, current Husky now fan at Final Four

On Saturday the Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team will take the court in the Final Four. The number one ranked Bulldogs will take on the seventh seed South Carolina at 3 pm in Glendale at the University of Phoenix stadium.

One of the thousands of Gonzaga fans who will be watching on Saturday afternoon is current Washington Husky Connor Griffin. Connor actually played for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team before transferring to the UW to play football after his sophomore season.

“I don’t think anyone could really dream up a better sports experience,” Griffin said.

Griffin is one of the few, may be the only college athlete who has played in both the college football playoffs and the Elite Eight. Despite his current role as a football player, he’ll be watching with pride as his former teammates take the court in Glendale.

“To finally make it over the hump means the world to me, to all the Zags that have played, so we’ll see if they can finish it off,” Griffin said. “Anyone who went to Gonzaga kind of knows what this means. It’s going to be a big game on Saturday and hopefully Monday night as well.”

Connor was in San Francisco during the University of Washington’s spring break, so he made the trip to watch the Zags in the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight games. Now he’ll watch their next game in Glendale for their Final Four matchup.

“They got to meet Kobe Bryant last night while they were getting their shoes delivered to them, so they’re just trying to soak it all in,” Griffin said.

Gonzaga will play in the first of two Final Four games. North Carolina and Oregon play in the game that follows.

