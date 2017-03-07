Foothills, Kitsap Peninsula could see snow Wednesday morning

Snow in Humptulips. (Photo: Josh Wenzel)

SEATTLE – Are you tired of snow yet? We could be getting more Wednesday.

The snow level should hover about 1,000 feet overnight Tuesday, according to meteorologist Jim Guy, and the Cascade foothills and Kitsap Peninsula could wake up to snowflakes Wednesday morning. Hood Canal will also be impacted.

As temperatures warm to highs in the mid 40s, snow will turn to rain Wednesday afternoon, Guy said.

The mountains could get hit with as much as 2 feet of snow over the next 24 hours, Guy said. 5-10 inches of snow are expected in the Cascades Tuesday night, and Wednesday could pick up an additional 3-6 inches.

The Puget Sound area will dry out Thursday morning, and there’s a possibility for sun breaks. Rain will move back in Thursday afternoon.

