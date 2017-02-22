Following lawsuit, state says it's ‘getting better' treating sex offenders

The state was sued for allegedly housing mentally ill residents in sections of the center that looked more like prisons than treatment centers. The state is now making improvements in how it handles residents with special needs. (Photo: KING)

MCNEIL ISLAND, Wash. – A lawsuit claiming the state is failing to properly treat mentally ill sex offenders is prompting changes at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

The McNeil Island facility houses 239 convicted sex offenders who, after serving their prison sentences, were deemed too dangerous to be released.

The state allows the continued detainment as long as the residents receive sex offender treatment.

Disability Rights Washington sued the state claiming mentally ill residents were not receiving their proper treatment and were being housed in sections of the center that appeared to be more like prisons than treatment centers.

The state settled the lawsuit earlier this month for $246,000, and the Department of Social and Health Services said it is making improvements to how it handles residents with special needs.

“We are working with them to improve our treatment program so those people actually can benefit from the sex offender treatment,” said Special Commitment Center Chief Executive Officer Bill Van Hook.

He said DSHS has hired additional counselors to work with the disabled residents. There’s a new activity room for offenders to meet with their counselors, and isolation cells are rarely used.

“Isolation doesn’t work,” said Van Hook. “It actually hurts people.”

Van Hook is proud of the 59 offenders who have been unconditionally released from the Special Commitment Center. He expects that number to climb as the state finds new ways to treat and house the residents.

“We’re getting better at it,” said Van Hook.

Rachel Seevers, staff attorney for Disability Rights Washington, said it’s too early to say if the state has improved care for the disabled at the center.

She will be making regular visits to check for progress.

“I hope they can move forward to meeting their constitutional requirements,” said Seevers.

Copyright 2017 KING